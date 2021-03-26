Thunder Bay – LIVING – The winner has been announced! Edna Parsons just won the $664,885 jackpot!

This month’s Thunder Bay 50/50 GRAND PRIZE winner is ticket #TBB-4361140!

Each ticket sold in the Thunder Bay 50/50 funds vital medical equipment right here at our Hospital. We’re all winners!

THE NEXT 50/50 STARTS AT 11:30

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle, with a new Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month!

Sales for the April draw start TODAY at 11:30AM at www.thunderbay5050.ca

Trust us: You want to buy early.

The next Grand Prize draw is on Friday, April 30th at 11AM.

Note: Tickets do not carry over from draw to draw – so tickets for the March draw are not eligible for the April draw.

GOOD LUCK!

(Raffle Licence RAF1199631)