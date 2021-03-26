FORT FRANCES – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) upgraded charges against Gabriel TUESDAY who was involved in a serious assault that occurred on March 20, 2021 in Fort Frances.

Gabriel TUESDAY, age 30 of Big Grassy First Nation has now been charged with Attempted Murder, contrary to section 239 (1) of the Criminal Code.

Tuesday remains in custody awaiting his next Ontario Provincial Court appearance.

Shortly after 5:00 am on March 20, 2021, members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the OPP were called to an assault with a weapon that took place on the 200 block of Scott Street in Fort Frances. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the collaboration of the Northwest Region Crime Unit, Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (NWR-ERT), and Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Members of the public with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the OPP at or can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at . Online information can be provided at ontariocrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-8477.