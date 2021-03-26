Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Former Border Cats pitcher Blaine Hardy is attempting to work his way back to the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 34-year old lefthander signed a minor league contract with the Brewers and has appeared in four Cactus League games this spring, allowing one run over four innings of work with three strikeouts for a 2.25 ERA.

Hardy signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2020 season, but he suffered a left elbow injury during spring training, which required Tommy John surgery.

The native of Seattle, Wash., who pitched on the Border Cats 2008 NWL Championship team, was drafted that same summer by the Kansas City Royals in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft. Hardy would later move on to the Detroit Tigers organization and made his major league debut with the Tigers in 2014. He appeared in 233 games with Detroit and has a career record of 14-10 with one save, 32 holds and a 3.73 earned run average.