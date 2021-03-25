Thunder Bay – LIVING – Time is running out to get your Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation 50/50 draw tickets.

Lindsay Doran joins us to share the latest as the total soars up over half a million dollars.

The take-home jackpot is $561,230 and getting even higher by the minute! Ticket sales end at 11:59PM ET tonight, so don’t miss out on your chance to win BIG!

The Grand Prize draw is tomorrow morning at 11AM. We’ll post the winning number here shortly after, so get your tickets ready!

Every ticket from the Thunder Bay 50/50 will help fund vital medical equipment here at our Hospital, meaning better healthcare for your family and friends in Thunder Bay & NWO. The bigger the jackpot, the bigger the impact!

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle, with a new Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month. Tickets do not carry over from monthly draw to monthly draw, so make sure to get your March tickets to be entered into tomorrow’s Grand Prize draw!

Anyone over 18 and in Ontario at time of purchase can buy tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca

(Lottery Licence #RAF1199631)