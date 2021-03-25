Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Another former Border Cats player continuing to impress in the professional ranks is Andy Weber with the Chicago Cubs organization. The 23-year old was selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft and for the third straight year Weber has been with the major league club during spring training in Arizona.

The middle infielder has appeared in 12 Cactus League games this spring and is hitting .222 (2-9) with a double and one run batted in. In his last full season of pro ball in 2019, the native of Aurora, Ohio, helped lead the South Bend Cubs to the Single “A” Midwest League Championship. Weber played in 127 games for South Bend where he batted .275 with 36 doubles, three home runs and 59 runs batted in.

The University of Virginia product spent two seasons with the Border Cats in 2016 and 2017, hitting .299 in 106 games. Weber was named a Northwoods League All-Star in 2017.