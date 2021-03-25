Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports 33 (thirty-three) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There has been another death, and there are two more people who have been hospitalized.
The total current active cases is now 283.
- 11 Household contact
- 8 Other close contact
- 10 No known exposure
- 4 Pending
Thirty-five cases have been resolved.
28 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Three are in First Nation communities, and two are in district communities.
Ontario Case Overview
Ontario is reporting 2,380 cases of COVID-19. Cases have been increasing across the province this week. Nearly 60,100 tests completed.
There are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel, 244 in York Region and 152 in Ottawa.