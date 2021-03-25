Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service charged the driver involved in a motor vehicle collision on March 1, 2021 on Island Drive near Baffin Street which sent both the driver and his passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the MVA just before 10:10 pm on March 15 following reports of the motor-vehicle collision.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned a blue hatchback sedan had being driven at a high rate of speed which caused the motorist to fail to navigate a turn at the intersection, and the vehicle then collided with a pole, and came to rest in a ditch.

A male driver and male passenger were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of their serious injuries. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Further investigation by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit has determined the driver was travelling in excess of 160 km/h at the time of the collision.

Sukhmeet SIDORA, 20, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

He received a court appearance date of June 11, 2021.