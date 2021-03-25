Thunder Bay – Weather – The mass of the snow has passed to the east of Thunder Bay. The weather alert for Thunder Bay and points west of the city have ended.

That doesn’t mean all is great and ready to go. Local and area highways and roads are slippery.



There are still Weather Warnings in Effect with Heavy Snow forecast for Marten Falls, Webequie, Attawapiskat and Fort Hope.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Thunder Bay it is -7 at 05:30 AM EDT under mainly cloudy skies. Winds are from north 20 km/h but will become light near noon. Today’s high zero. Wind chill is at -13 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see overcast skies with winds becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening and then light before morning. Low of -7. The wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Total snowfall overnight was 13.8 mm.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -9 in Sioux Lookout at 04:30 AM CDT. We are calling for a mix of sun and clouds for today. Winds will be east 20 km/h this morning. High for the day will be +4. Wind chill -15 this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear to start the night, but will be partly cloudy later this evening. Winds east 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Attawapiskat Weather Outlook

It is -13 this morning in Attawapiskat. The daytime high will be -9.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Attawapiskat

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snow to continue Thursday morning.

Snow was heavy at times overnight. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon when the snow ends. In addition, strong northeasterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will produce local blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur south of the community of Attawapiskat. Attawapiskat itself may only receive 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -3 in Kenora this morning headed to a high for Thursday of +7. Skies are cloudy this morning but will be clearing near noon. Winds becoming east 20 km/h early are in the mix for this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight those clear skies will give way becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low -5. Wind chill -10 overnight.