OTTAWA – COVID-19 Update – Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, provides an update on Canada’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Njoo will be joined by Major-General Dany Fortin, the vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada and head of the country’s vaccine distribution efforts, Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, Dr. Marc Berthiaume, the director of the Bureau of Medical Science at Health Canada, and by Joelle Paquette, director general responsible for vaccine procurement at Public Services and Procurement Canada.