TORONTO – COVID-19 – The City of Toronto continues to respond to COVID-19. Today, Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Fire Chief and General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg provided an update on the City’s measures to prevent the spread of the virus, vaccinate all Torontonians in accordance with the Province of Ontario’s vaccine rollout and reach young people impacted by the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 107,280 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 484 new cases today. There are 271 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 2,766 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 99,270 people have recovered.

Earlier this year, postgraduate students from Centennial College’s Public Relations program approached the City about ways they could help reach Millennials and Gen Z residents impacted by COVID-19 as part of a learning assignment and encourage conversations about what young people have been going through since the start of the pandemic. The students conducted research, surveyed their peers and created a series of five podcasts to share personal stories and some expert advice on topics like living safely with family and roommates, financial instability, mental health concerns, online learning, and overall wellness and self-care. Each podcast features a conversation between an expert and a young person sharing their story.

City staff have been supporting the Centennial College project by providing professional advice and sharing the podcasts on the City’s social media accounts. People of all ages are encouraged to tune in, share and comment using #covidconversations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Listen to the COVID Conversations podcasts: https://anchor.fm/centennial-podcast