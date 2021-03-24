Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kendrick Adams. Kendrick Adams was last seen in the area of County Boulevard on March 23rd, 2021 at approximately 2 pm.

Kendrick Adams is described as a caucasian 11-year-old male. Kendrick is 5’3″ tall, and weighs 90 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Kendrick Adams was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve sweater, light colored jeans and tan shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Kendrick Adams is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com