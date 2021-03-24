Thunder Bay – There is some positive news for Thunder Bay. Expedia says that our city is in Canada’s top twenty friendliest places.

fter a year in which vacations were few or far between, what better way to ease back into travelling than by choosing a destination where you’re sure to receive a warm welcome? While travel remains restricted across many parts of the country, as travellers continue to dream and stay inspired about future trips for when possible again, Expedia.ca ® is helping narrow down the possibilities by ranking the friendliest Canadian towns and cities for 2021.

Did a local provide an outstanding dinner recommendation? Were you greeted with smiles and hellos (or at least smiling eyes over a mask)? Was there just overall feel-good energy? These might be some of the random acts of friendliness that earned these cities and towns the highest mentions of “friendly, friendliest, amiable,” and other word associations and related linguistic connections based on Expedia.ca traveller reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

20 of the Top Friendliest Towns and Cities in Canada (plus what to do) according to Expedia users include:

In addition to promising the friendliest experience, these outdoorsy and smaller cities and towns are right in line with Expedia’s future travel trends, as travellers look for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to spread out, once travel resumes again.

Tips for travellers in planning and dreaming for the future:

Check restrictions including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements for both local and national destinations before you go.

Review safety measures on Expedia.ca by using the “Enhanced Cleaning” filter to narrow search results including improved cleaning, contactless check-in, social distancing and more.

Choose flexibility by filtering for “free cancellation” or “reserve now, pay later” and making sure to select a refundable room type.

With COVID-19, it’s important to stay safe and up to date on the latest travel guidance and restrictions. Find out what to expect, how to find flexible travel and other information on the Expedia COVID-19 travel guide.

*Friendliest Cities list based on cities and towns with the highest percentage of positive traveller reviews mentioning words like “friendly, friendliest, amiable” from January 2019 – December 2020.