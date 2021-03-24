Thunder Bay – There is some positive news for Thunder Bay. Expedia says that our city is in Canada’s top twenty friendliest places.
fter a year in which vacations were few or far between, what better way to ease back into travelling than by choosing a destination where you’re sure to receive a warm welcome? While travel remains restricted across many parts of the country, as travellers continue to dream and stay inspired about future trips for when possible again, Expedia.ca ® is helping narrow down the possibilities by ranking the friendliest Canadian towns and cities for 2021.
Did a local provide an outstanding dinner recommendation? Were you greeted with smiles and hellos (or at least smiling eyes over a mask)? Was there just overall feel-good energy? These might be some of the random acts of friendliness that earned these cities and towns the highest mentions of “friendly, friendliest, amiable,” and other word associations and related linguistic connections based on Expedia.ca traveller reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.
20 of the Top Friendliest Towns and Cities in Canada (plus what to do) according to Expedia users include:
- Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia A perfect spot to experience the great outdoors, and for those that enjoy hiking, there are many trails in the area to explore.
- Digby, Nova Scotia Experience the east coast, and grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant.
- Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario Visit this quaint town in Ontario filled with lots of restaurants and wineries for the perfect weekend away.
- Baddeck, Nova Scotia An east coast escape on Cape Breton Island.
- Drumheller, Alberta Visit the dinosaur capital of the world.
- Saint John, New Brunswick Soak in the picturesque views of the Bay of Fundy.
- Gatineau, Quebec Take in the sites and landscape of this western Quebec city that neighbours Ottawa, and is close to many trails.
- Thunder Bay, Ontario Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Thunder Bay is full of adventure and activities all year long.
- Banff, Alberta Explore Banff National Park through a guided walking tour.
- Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Stay in a quaint inn in PEI.
- Whistler, British Columbia For those that love biking tours, Whistler has plenty of options.
- Osoyoos, British Columbia A peaceful escape surrounded by nature and many local wineries.
- La Malbaie, Quebec Relax in the stunning region of Charlevoix.
- Nanaimo, British Columbia A place to take in and feel that fresh ocean air.
- Mont-Tremblant, Quebec Stroll through the pedestrian village at the base of Mont Tremblant.
- St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Full of history and charm, a must-see when visiting the province.
- Gananoque, Ontario A jumping off point to experience the 1000 islands.
- Canmore, Alberta Stay in the mountains and take in the breathtaking views.
- Stratford, Ontario A relaxing escape for those looking for some creative inspiration.
- Fernie, British Columbia Adventure in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
In addition to promising the friendliest experience, these outdoorsy and smaller cities and towns are right in line with Expedia’s future travel trends, as travellers look for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to spread out, once travel resumes again.
Tips for travellers in planning and dreaming for the future:
- Check restrictions including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements for both local and national destinations before you go.
- Review safety measures on Expedia.ca by using the “Enhanced Cleaning” filter to narrow search results including improved cleaning, contactless check-in, social distancing and more.
- Choose flexibility by filtering for “free cancellation” or “reserve now, pay later” and making sure to select a refundable room type.
With COVID-19, it’s important to stay safe and up to date on the latest travel guidance and restrictions. Find out what to expect, how to find flexible travel and other information on the Expedia COVID-19 travel guide.
*Friendliest Cities list based on cities and towns with the highest percentage of positive traveller reviews mentioning words like “friendly, friendliest, amiable” from January 2019 – December 2020.