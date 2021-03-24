Nowadays, almost everyone is on social media. We spend most of our free time checking our phones and updates from various social media sites. Paarth Natani has made a name for himself attempting to enhance the power of social media presence for himself and others.

For Paarth, the internet has been crucial to magnifying his success and financial freedom, particularly the tools associated with social media. In particular, Paarth has used Instagram to help grow his brand. He now has over half a thousands followers and an incredible brand, which helps him expand his presence in the business world.

“I focused a lot on building a personal brand, and growing my social presence, which now I leverage it to build relationships with all the major entrepreneurs!” Exclaims Paarth.

His talents of making money online by moving his traditional business format into the virtual world has allowed Paarth to make millions of dollars from anywhere in the world, including on vacation. His income went from a couple thousand dollars to millions of dollars by embracing the digital world. Now, Paarth makes money while he sleeps, from the comfort of his own home, or while traveling.

“I went from making 4 to 5 thousand a month to well over 6 figures a month in profit in less than a year! I have grown to over half a thousands followers on Instagram, and have leveraged it to connect and do business with all the top entrepreneurs. I have also traveled 3-4 countries while making money from my phone, and I am now helping others do the same!” Explains Paarth.

Since achieving so much success, Paarth has been helping others do the same. He created his own business to help others expand their presence on Instagram, create their own shopify storefronts to make money even while they

sleep, and is generally offering advice on how to use digital formats to become more successful than anyone imagined.

Paarth’s business, though now incredibly successful, did not start off that way. He had to change some major things about the way he was going about life and thinking about things in order to make the massive shift to the digital world. This mostly came in the form of a mindset change, which was needed to think outside the box and embrace this new style of conducting business.

Paarth hopes to continue to embrace the best digital formats to create the best resources for himself and for others who want to use digital technology to help expand their business. Paarth’s service is crucial now more than ever in the times of coronavirus when digital presence is the only way that customers can interact with businesses due to lockdowns and limitations on physical presence.