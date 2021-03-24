Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 25 (twenty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. 39 cases are resolved. Currently there are 286 active cases.

While that does appear positive news, there have been five deaths reported in the past twenty-four hours. Forty-five people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the district.

NetNewsLedger extends our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Please keep social distancing and social bubbles strong. The lives you can save are someone’s loved ones.

6 Household contact

6 Other close contact

10 No known exposure

3 Pending

21 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. 4 of the cases are in district communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting 1,571 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 52,000 tests completed.

There are 459 new cases in Toronto, 309 in Peel and 143 in York Region.