Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police made a second arrest this morning in connection to an ongoing investigation of a break and enter and assault incident that occurred during the weekend.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block off Amelia Street West just after 4:15 pm on Sunday, March 21, 2021 following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

When police arrived they uncovered that four accused had gained entry into an apartment via forced entry.

Once inside the four male suspects attacked the two victims – a male and female.

Police investigation revealed that a weapon was used during the attack.

TBPS report that at least one of the attackers was known to their victims.

Since the initial incident, police have arrested two accused.

Parker James SPEAK, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Breaking, Entering and Committing

• Assault With a Weapon

• Assault

SPEAK appeared in bail court on Monday. March 22, 2021 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

David Vernon GREGOROVICH, 34, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Breaking, and Entering and Committing

• Assault With a Weapon

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

GREGOROVICH appeared in bail court on March 24 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The Police investigation remains ongoing. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.