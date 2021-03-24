Thunder Bay – Out of this world? The space program over the years has brought many products to the marketplace. From Tang, a sugary breakfast drink to teflon, and computer innovation, exploration of space has made for changes here on Earth.

Invest in The SMART Tire Company: World’s first high performance airless tire made from space-age materials @ NASA | Wefunder

Now, with innovative design taken from the Mars Rover, bike tires are seeing change.

The SMART Tire Company, in partnership with NASA, is developing the first ever consumer application of NASA’s airless shape memory alloy (SMA) tire technology, a cutting edge, eco-friendly bicycle tire called METL™.

Originally invented by NASA for use on lunar and Mars rover missions, the SMA tire is made from advanced, lightweight materials known as NiTinol+, creating a tire that is elastic like rubber yet strong like titanium, exhibiting perfect shape memory without ever going flat.

Made in gold, silver and metallic blue, the SMART Tire Company’s METL™ bike tire has a stunning, space-age metallic look and feel.

“Cyclists will not be able to wait to get their hands on these cool-looking, space-age METL™ tires that don’t go flat,” says Earl Cole, former Survivor champion and CEO of The SMART Tire Company. “The unique combination of these advanced materials, coupled with a next generation, eco-friendly design make for a revolutionary product.”

The SMART Tire Company was founded in 2020 by Cole and blockchain engineer, Brian Yennie. Together with former NASA engineering intern and cycling enthusiast, Calvin Young, the SMART team has consulted with NASA Glenn Research Center inventors Dr. Santo Padula and Colin Creager to bring the power of shape memory alloy tire technology to the general public. Thanks to their ability to undergo phase transitions at the molecular level under strain, SMAs are unlike any other material, exhibiting thirty times the recoverable strain of ordinary steel. What’s more, SMART’s METL™ tires are eco-friendly, utilizing long-lasting materials that reduce rubber waste. SMART’s advanced research will establish METL™ tires as the premier high-tech component for the modern cyclist across road, gravel, mountain and e-bike applications.

“Shape memory alloys look extremely promising in revolutionizing the entire terrestrial tire industry,” says Santo Padula, PhD, Materials Science Engineer at NASA, “and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

SMART has also partnered with leading micromobility provider, Spin, part of the Ford Motor Company, to develop SMA tires for e-scooters, and is working with Felt Bicycles on research and development.

The SMART Tire Company is taking on the $250B global tire market in hopes of becoming the next great American tire company, bringing smarter and cleaner solutions to the future of transportation. METL™ tires will be available for the cycling community in early 2022 before reaching the auto industry and beyond. For more information and to learn more about how The SMART Tire Company is Reimagining the Wheel™, visit https://wefunder.com/the.smart.tire.company