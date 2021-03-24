Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Alexandria Kakegamic. Alexandria Kakegamic was last seen on March 22, 2021 at approximately 9 pm in the area of Picton Street.

Alexandria Kakegamic is a 13-year-old Indigenous female. She is 5’1″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds with a slim build and shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Alexandria Kakegamic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com

March 24, 2021