Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – This week the Mayor’s Office has received a large volume of calls from frustrated City of Thunder Bay residents who experienced difficulties using the Provincial Vaccine Booking System, as well as from those who expressed their concern over what they perceived to be a lack of available vaccine in Thunder Bay.

“In a telephone call with Minister of Health’s Office on March 12th, I questioned why the City of Thunder Bay was not designated as a Provincial Hot Spot. I also questioned why Thunder Bay was not included in the AstraZeneca Pilot Project using pharmacies to deliver vaccine to individuals aged 60 to 64. I was not given a clear answer relative to the issue of Thunder Bay not being included on the Hot Spot List. I was, however, given clear assurance that Thunder Bay would be receiving additional vaccine, over and above our per capita allotment, because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the City,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.

In an announcement Monday Premier Ford spoke of using more pharmacies in Ontario for the roll out of additional AstraZeneca vaccine, but he did not reference any locations other than those in the Southern Ontario.

Early on in the vaccine rollout process Mayor Mauro wrote General Hillier, Premier Ford and Minister Elliot requesting special consideration for Thunder Bay because of a variety of health issues that are disproportionately prevalent in our Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic the Mayor has expressed his concerns related to hospital capacity because of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences role as a regional hospital, and the City’s role as a regional service hub for health services.

“There are still many questions that I and many Thunder Bay citizens have regarding our supply of the vaccine from the Province. We need assurances that the unique needs of our City and Region are being addressed by the Province. I also believe the citizens of Thunder Bay deserve a clear and concise answer on why Thunder Bay was not placed on Ontario’s list of hotspots”, said Mayor Mauro.