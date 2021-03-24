Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Marching out toward the end of the month, winter is threatening a last, we hope roar. There are weather alerts and warnings in effect from Environment Canada for the eastern parts of Western Ontario.



Snowfall Warnings

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon. In addition, strong winds may produce blowing snow and reduced visibility at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon before becoming heavy at times Wednesday evening. The snow will end Thursday afternoon.

Freezing Rain Warnings

Marathon – Schreiber

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

There is a weather advisory in effect for Thunder Bay.

Special weather statement in effect for: City of Thunder Bay Heavy snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain Wednesday and Wednesday night. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible by Thursday morning. Some ice pellet accumulation and a risk of freezing rain is also possible. Precipitation will begin as a mix of rain and snow overnight before changing to a mix of snow and ice pellets Wednesday morning. Freezing rain will also be possible on Wednesday. The precipitation will then change over to snow Wednesday evening and end overnight.

It is at 05:00 am +5 out with light drizzle.

The forecast is calling for periods of rain changing to snow at times heavy mixed with ice pellets early this morning. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will be northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will drop to 04 by the afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel like -8 in the afternoon.

For Wednesday night, there will be snow ending after midnight then cloudy skies. Expect up to five centimetres of the white stuff. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. The temperature will remain steady near -6. The wind chill near -13.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -2 in Sioux Lookout at 04:00 am CDT. The forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of light snow. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. The temperature will be falling to -6 in the afternoon. Wind chill -8 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon.

For tonight expect cloudy skies. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of -11. Wind chill near -15.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -10 in Sachigo Lake this morning at 04:00 am CDT. For Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High -9. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -17 in the afternoon. This means there is a risk of frostbite. The UV index 3 or moderate.

For tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from northeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. The overnight low will be -23. Wind chill -19 in the evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin is possible.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is 0 in Kenora to start the morning under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Winds are brisk from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +3. Wind chill -8 in the morning.

For tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies. Winds are northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -13 overnight.