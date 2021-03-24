Born and raised in Toronto, Jesse Wente is Ojibwe and is a member of the Serpent River First Nation. He is best known for his 24 years as a columnist for CBC Radio’s Metro Morning and is an advocate for Aboriginal Arts, most notably on screen. He draws attention to the imagery used by Hollywood in portrayals of Indigenous peoples and stresses the need for a culture to have influence on their own depiction. His pieces on The Revenant, Beyonce and sports mascots were among the most shared on CBC.ca. As Wente has said, “You can’t expect society to change if you have the same storytellers.” Wente was recently appointed Chair of the Canada Council for the Arts, the only First Nations person to ever hold the position. Playback Magazine named him the trailblazer of the year for 2020, and he was also included on Maclean’s Magazine’s Power List for 2020 and Toronto Life’s listof the most influential Torontonians of 2020.