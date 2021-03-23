The skincare industry has come a long way since the onset of social media this past decade. However, with the increased lifestyle perpetuation and luxury normalization came a harsh and harmful revelation. Many skincare and makeup brands have been compromising on the quality of ingredients to boost sales and drive up profits. One skincare brand that has stood the test of time and proved effective is MD Glam by Dr Cat, with its product range gaining a ton of attention.

Their website is an exclusive seller for the entire product range, including an eye serum, moisturizer, sunscreen and their best-selling cleanser and exfoliator combo. Both products have dermatologist-approved seal and thousands of 5-star ratings on the website and on social media profiles alike. Dr Cat explains, “The face wash cleanses pores without stripping the skin of its natural oils. The scrub works to exfoliate using enzymes that are proven to improve skin texture and appearance.”

MD Glam is a brand dedicated to advanced skincare and repair, a brainchild of highly renowned plastic surgeon Dr Cat, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone. She has been perfecting her practice in Beverly Hills, L.A. for many years since graduating from Harvard and UCLA. She created MD Glam to be the skincare brand that she could recommend to everyone without a doubt and personally credits the products for her glowing skin.

Dr Cat adds, “The entire range was formulated keeping in mind all skin types, and people of all genders can use the products for healthier, plumper, and younger-looking skin. Consumers post pictures of their skin after using the products and there is no better endorsement for the brand.” The duo is referred to as a spa day at home for rapid results, improved glow, and anti-aging benefits as well as giving the skin a satin-like finish.

The products have infused collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, plant and fruit extracts to replenish the skin’s natural moisture and provide the antioxidants needed for cell turnover. With consistent use, the dead skin cells are replaced by newer, younger skin as can be seen with many happy customers globally. The best part is that all products are free from parabens, sulphates, dyes and are cruelty-free, which makes them a top choice for anyone looking to find a one-stop solution for better skin.