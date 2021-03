Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Current River Councillor Andrew Foulds provides an update on Boulevard Lake, Centennial Park, and discusses the Indoor Turf Facility.

Councillor Foulds says that Thunder Bay and Northerners have done a lot to get through the pandemic, and we have more to do.

This interview is a part of an ongoing and regular feature on NetNewsLedger where we will be talking with members of Thunder Bay City Council.