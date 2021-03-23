Thunder Bay – LIVING – This Friday’s Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize draw is going to be a big one! The take-home jackpot is on its way to HALF A MILLION DOLLARS!!

Get Your Thunder Bay 50/50 tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca

The ticket purchase deadline is Thursday at 11:59PM, so make sure to buy by then to be entered into the Grand Prize draw. March could be your lucky month!

Every ticket from the Thunder Bay 50/50 will help fund vital medical equipment here at our Hospital, meaning better healthcare for your family and friends in Thunder Bay & NWO. The bigger the jackpot, the bigger the impact!

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle, with a new Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month. Tickets do not carry over from monthly draw to monthly draw, so make sure to get your March tickets to be entered into this month’s Grand Prize draw!

This month’s Grand Prize draw is on Friday, March 26th at 11:00 AM EDT.

Anyone over 18 and physically present in Ontario at time of purchase can buy tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca. The winning ticket number will also be posted there after the draw.

(Lottery Licence RAF1199631)