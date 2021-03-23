Thunder Bay – City Council ratified a decision last night in a 7-5 vote not to move forward on a tender for the proposed indoor turf facility. The $37 million tender from Tom Jones and Sons for proposed multi-use indoor sports facility was voted down at the last meeting and that decision was ratified with last night’s vote.

Mayor Mauro said, “Two years ago, this council said no to a host of options on an indoor turf facility which led us down the path we have been on since then. We put in place a financing plan that would have minimal impact on the tax base and have confirmed the cities financial situation relative to Covid-19 is solid. This was a project that would have distinguished our community from many others and provided a host of benefits to Thunder Bay. A majority of Council has now said no to the tender award and next steps, if any remain to be determined”.

Councillors voting against the proposal were: Aiello, Bentz, Hamilton, Johnson, McKinnon, Oliver, and You.

Councillors Ch’ng, Foulds, Fraser, Ruberto, and Mayor Mauro were in favour.

There has been concerns raised around the Council over the cost, and the timing of the project. While most of council and from all appearances even critics of the proposed facility, there is a need for an indoor soccer complex, it was the cost and the timing which likely generated the proposal being voted down.