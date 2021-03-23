Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Well it seems good old Mom Nature is not fully letting go of old man Winter. There are special weather statements in effect for Thunder Bay and region.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Tuesday, it is -2 to start the day headed to a high of +7. We will see a mix of sun and cloud with winds up to 15 km/h. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There is a 40 percent chance of rain this evening. Periods of rain will start about midnight. Winds becoming northeast 20 km/h overnight. Low plus 2.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

The heaviest snow is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Precipitation is forecast to begin Tuesday night. While the precipitation is expected to begin as snow over most areas, it will likely begin as rain near the shores of Lake Superior including the city of Thunder Bay.

By Wednesday morning, any rain near Lake Superior is expected to transition to ice pellets or freezing rain before changing over to snow during the day. Areas further north, will see snow all day, and this snow will likely be heavy at times. The snow will eventually taper to flurries Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible by Thursday morning with the heaviest snowfall amounts expected away from Lake Superior. Some freezing rain accretion as well as some ice pellet accumulation will also be possible, particularly near Lake Superior.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -7 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout headed to a high of +8. We are calling for sunny skies early this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and a 30 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is -13 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies to start the evening. It will become cloudy overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

It is -11 in Sandy Lake with a daytime high of -7 forecast. There will be clear skies early this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will become northeast 30 km/h early this morning. The Wind chill -22 this morning and -16 this afternoon. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening before increasing to northeast 30 overnight. Low -18. Wind chill -17 this evening and -30 overnight. This means a risk of frostbite.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -2 this morning to start the day in Kenora on the way to a high of 11. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries late this morning then a 40 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Skies will become sunny late this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.