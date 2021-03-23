Thunder Bay – Technology – Tbaytel advises that there is an issue facing Android Phone users today.
Tbaytel shares: “Please be advised there is a known issue impacting some Android devices which causes many apps to crash and close. This was caused by a faulty update released for the “Android System WebView” application.
If you are experiencing this issue, please complete the following steps:
- Go into the Google Play App Store
- Search for Android System WebView and update the app
- Search for Google Chrome and update the app”