Tech Update from Tbaytel

Thunder Bay – Technology – Tbaytel advises that there is an issue facing Android Phone users today.

Tbaytel shares: “Please be advised there is a known issue impacting some Android devices which causes many apps to crash and close. This was caused by a faulty update released for the “Android System WebView” application.

If you are experiencing this issue, please complete the following steps:

  1. Go into the Google Play App Store
  2. Search for Android System WebView and update the app
  3. Search for Google Chrome and update the app”

