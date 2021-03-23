March 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 29 new cases in Thunder Bay District

COVID Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are four fewer people in hospital.

To total number of current active cases is 305. 49 cases have been resolved.

  • 10 Household contact
  • 10 Other close contact
  • 4 No known exposure
  • 5 Pending

27 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Two cases are in district communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario has reported 1,546 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 32,600 tests completed.

There are 465 new cases in Toronto, 329 new cases in Peel and 161 cases in York Region.

