Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are four fewer people in hospital.
To total number of current active cases is 305. 49 cases have been resolved.
- 10 Household contact
- 10 Other close contact
- 4 No known exposure
- 5 Pending
27 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Two cases are in district communities.
Ontario Case Overview
Ontario has reported 1,546 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 32,600 tests completed.
There are 465 new cases in Toronto, 329 new cases in Peel and 161 cases in York Region.