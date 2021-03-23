Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are four fewer people in hospital.

To total number of current active cases is 305. 49 cases have been resolved.

10 Household contact

10 Other close contact

4 No known exposure

5 Pending

27 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Two cases are in district communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario has reported 1,546 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 32,600 tests completed.

There are 465 new cases in Toronto, 329 new cases in Peel and 161 cases in York Region.