Fort Frances – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest in connection with a serious assault that occurred March 20, 2021 in Fort Frances.

Gabriel TUESDAY, age 30 of Big Grassy First Nation has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused attended Ontario Provincial Court in Fort Frances on March 22, 2021 and has been remanded into custody.

Shortly after 5:00 am on March 20, 2021, members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the OPP were called to an assault with a weapon that took place on the 200 block of Scott Street in Fort Frances. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the collaboration of the Northwest Region Crime Unit, Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (NWR-ERT), and Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Members of the public with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the OPP at or can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online information can be provided at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca