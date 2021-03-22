Thunder Bay – SPORTS – ThunderBolt swimmer Kaitlyn Luu has been nominated for the Swim Canada Youth Relay Initiative. This initiative collects the best male and female athletes, born between 2004 and 2007, from across the country to develop them for domestic Championships, World Junior Championships as well as future Development Team events. Athletes that were selected, ranked in the top 4, in the country in their respective events, pre pandemic.

“This year has been tough with all the restrictions and limited opportunities, to train and compete, so I was surprised by the nomination and very very happy that I made it,” stated an exuberant Kaitlyn Luu. “I love swimming, it means a lot to me, I am training the best that I can, I have worked hard and this motivates me to work even harder,” says Luu.

Luu, a grade 8 student at EQ Jennings Senior Elementary school, has already had a stand out career. She has, along with fellow ThunderBolt swimmers Luke Foulds and Sam Chisholm, been nominated to the first round of Team Ontario for the upcoming Canada Summer Games in Niagara in 2022. Kaitlyn currently holds 10 ThunderBolt Club records in three different strokes, several of which were long standing records that lasted over 40 years.

Head Coach John Mcleod is very proud of his young athlete. “ This nomination is recognition from Swim Canada that swimmers from Northwestern Ontario can compete Nationally and potentially Internationally. Kaitlyn has worked hard and is a dedicated athlete. I am looking forward to her future success,” stated Coach Mcleod.

“During these difficult times this nomination encourages me to keep working hard, the best that I can” added Luu. “I am really looking forward to getting back into the pool and training with my friends. I am really looking forward to racing other swimmers from across the province and across Canada.”

In her last competition in Windsor at the Swim Ontario Festival Swim Meet, Kaitlyn had 5 podium performances including a massive 6 second win in the 800m freestyle event. Her time of 9:20.70 ranked her second in the country for her age group.