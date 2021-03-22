Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. This is the lowest number of new cases in a long time now.

There has been one more person die as a result of the virus.

The current active cases is at 325 with 45 cases resolved.

3 Household contacts

2 Other close contacts

1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

3 Pending

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting nearly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were also three virus-related deaths. The number of people who have died in Ontario from COVID-19 since the pandemic started now sits at 7,244.

Provincial officials report there were 1,699 new infections, a drop from 1,791 cases the day before.

Hot spots – 500 new cases in Toronto, 318 in Peel 155 in York Region and 114 in Hamilton.