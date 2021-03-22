Thunder Bay – NEWS – It is not quite the start for a Monday, no power.

Synergy North reports two areas of the city are without power.

First customers in the Van Norman, John Street, Rockwood and Algonquin neighbourhood, and customers in the John Street, Jasper, Ravenwood and Balmoral area are seeing power out.

Crews are dispatched and pout should be back on by 09:30 am EDT.