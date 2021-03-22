Thunder Bay – Business – “COVID restrictions must be refined to support the long-term health of our community and the economic health of our businesses,” says Charla Robinson, President of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce. “This revised approach provides safe operating rules for each sector that will allow all businesses to remain operational while also implementing a community contact framework that reduces business capacity in response to regional virus spread.”

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Ontario Chambers, is leading efforts calling on the Ontario Government to revise the COVID operating framework to combat COVID, build consumer and business confidence and reduce undue harm to the economy. The Chambers have sent a letter to Premier Ford and various Ontario Ministers outlining their two-pronged approach and will be raising the recommendations during meetings with Ontario Ministers and MPP’s throughout the week.

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce believes the Responsible Business Protocol would serve as a vital tool to combat COVID, build consumer and business confidence, and reduce harm to the economy. We will take every opportunity to advocate for the Ontario Government to implement this two-pronged approach.