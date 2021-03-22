“She is like a star, little but bright”. Raisha Jain is just 4 but she has captured attention from everyone. She has got endearing grin and she can heal anyone’s soul just by her presence. She has already acted in many videos and people are crazy for her. She has millions of followers on instagram.

She is not only cute but also a talented kid and this signifies her exceptional personality which is being cultured.Raisha has recently been awarded with “Best Young child Artist Award” by actor Puneet Vashisht organized by Wedzilla entertainment on the special occasion of international women’s day in the presence of dignitaries. At such early years of her life she has accomplished a great feat.

Raisha has also been a part of very famous Haryanvi music ‘ Haveli’ after this she has received plethora of accolades. She has added more fans in her fan-list after this work .Her parents are very much satisfied and optimistic as far as her future is concerned, they are very supportive and encouraging. They look after her and are working hard along with Raisha .

Raisha has been chosen as a brand ambassador of Climax Music System. Her admire worthy work has given her opportunity for brand endorsements. She has also been featured in YouTube with a popular vinery. She has received so much of love and blessings from many famous film stars.

Raisha is so young but doing wonders, this signifies that everything is doable. She is one of the precious gems for us.