Kenora – The Province of Ontario has revised some of the COVID-19 restrictions placed on restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments. The new rules were effective as of March 20, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., for establishments in regions in the Grey- Lockdown, Red–Control, and Orange-Restrict levels of the Provincial Framework.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) area is currently in the Red-Control level, which means that restaurants and patrons must abide by the following: