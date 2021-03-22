Kenora – The Province of Ontario has revised some of the COVID-19 restrictions placed on restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments. The new rules were effective as of March 20, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., for establishments in regions in the Grey- Lockdown, Red–Control, and Orange-Restrict levels of the Provincial Framework.
The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) area is currently in the Red-Control level, which means that restaurants and patrons must abide by the following:
- only members of the same household may be seated together indoors, with limited exceptions
- capacity is limited to the lesser of 50% of indoor dining area OR 50 people
- outdoor capacity is limited to allow physical distancing of 2 metres to be maintained
Learn about these recent changes and more here: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones- and-restrictions.
NWHU thanks local restaurants for their work in keeping our communities safe from COVID-19. If local establishments have questions, they can reach out to a Public Health Inspector at NWHU.