Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Grab your rain coat and umbrella. For the next couple of days the weather service is predicting rain. The hot spot in Ontario this morning is +8 in Wawa, and the cold spot is -8 in Sandy Lake.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is +6 in Thunder Bay this morning with rain. Expect a few showers ending this morning then cloudy. High for Monday +9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight overcast conditions will continue with low of -1.

Sioux Lookout Weather Update

It is +1 on the way to +5 in Sioux Lookout this morning. Skies are cloudy. There is a 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Clearing skies this afternoon. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies are expected. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Update

It is -7 on the way to a Monday daytime high of +2 in Sachigo. Skies are partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Otherwise sunny skies will prevail. Winds will be west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight, we are calling for a few clouds. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -19 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -4 on the way to a high for Monday of +7 in Kenora. Skies are clear. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies will continue with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.