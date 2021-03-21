Nikhil Singh Sumal created sensation in the digital market with his skills and techniques. Digital Market is the most growing market in the modern world. It has facilitated trade with its reach throughout the world. Its campaigns help in defining goals, identify target market, knowing personal interest, define budget and choosing the channels.

Nikhil Singh Sumal the digital market specialist, born and brought up in Delhi. Today at just 20 years of age the young boy is making his presence count in the digital world with his extraordinary skills and unique working style. He has converted his passion into profession to create wonders in the digital era.

Nikhil Singh Sumal the digital market specialist has been admired by the top notches and tycoons of the business world. He has collectively worked with the entrepreneurs to ease their work with his skills and techniques. Apart from being a digital market specialist he is also a stock market analyst and artist manager. He undertook seminars as a stock market analyst for youth as well as established entrepreneurs. It is said that money attracts money and the young entrepreneur also believed in that saying and he invested in the food business and generated heavy returns.

The young entrepreneur who is a digital market specialist is emotional and practical towards his nation. He dreams to see his nation in the top economies of the world. His motto is to bloom in the world and also build his clients brand value in the market. He not only worked for the entrepreneurs of the nation but also worked for the overseas clients. He is associated with over 300 brands from 26 countries which has raised his demand in the national as well as international digital market. Instagram is another tool which has shown its wonders in the digital world. The young entrepreneur has an Instagram network of over 10 million and this befitted him as well as his clients.

The young entrepreneur has become godfather for the youth as he provided them with the earnings. He also made youths understand the need and importance of digital marketing in the fast growing modern world. He also believed that one should always contribute towards society so made charities for the needy.

The young entrepreneur has become the icon for the youth as his work has positively impacted on the development of the nation.