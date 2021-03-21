TORONTO – SPORTS – The Toronto Maple Leafs got things going in the right direction on Saturday with a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

Goaltender Jack Campbell made 31 saves in his first start since February 27 for the shutout. This effort backed Toronto Maple Leafs end a three-game losing streak.

Campbell has had a shutout in each of his past two starts; he made 30 saves in a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers. He missed eight games with a lower-body injury he aggravated in that game and returned to back up Frederik Andersen in a 4-3 loss to the Flames on Friday. Prior to Feb. 27, Campbell’s previous game was a 3-2 win against Calgary on Jan. 24, when he sustained the initial injury, which sidelined him for 14 games.

MONTREAL – SPORTS – The Montreal Canadiens won for the first time after regulation this season, ending the Vancouver Canucks’ four-game winning streak with a 5-4 shoot-out victory on Saturday.

Tomas Tatar scored in the sixth round against Braden Holtby for Montreal (14-8-9), which has a point in four straight games (2-0-2).

“It was a big roller-coaster game, so we stayed with it and it’s a big two points for sure,” Tatar said.

Holtby made 36 saves in his first start in nine games for Vancouver (16-16-3), which was 7-1-0 in eight starts by Thatcher Demko since Holtby’s previous start (March 2, a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets).

“It was a tough game, give Montreal credit, they played well tonight,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “It was a hard-fought game. I like that we battled back. We weren’t playing well, I didn’t like the second half of the second period, and a hard game for our team and a point well earned.”

EDMONTON – SPORTS – Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to reach 60 points this season, and led the Edmonton Oilers a the Oilers rallied for a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

McDavid, who leads the NHL in points (21 goals, 39 assists), extended his point streak to nine games (seven goals, 13 assists). He is on pace to score 98 points in this 56-game season.

“I thought we did a great job of just holding on to the game and not letting them get to [a 3-1 lead],” McDavid said. “That’s where [Mike Smith] steps in, and he was great again, and let us work our way back into the game. It took all night long, but I thought it was a real good team win.”