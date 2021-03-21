Sioux Lookout – The Ontario Provincial Police report that charges of Second Degree Murder have been laid against a Winnipeg man.

The victim of a serious assault and robbery in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout died as a result of their injuries. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Robyn KAKEPETUM of Sioux Lookout, Ontario.

On March 18, 2021 at 11:40 pm, Sioux Lookout OPP was dispatched to a disturbance at a Seventh Avenue residence. Officers located a victim who was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

26 -year-old Tyler Collee of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been re-arrested and charged with the additional offence of:

Second degree murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code

Collee remains in custody.

The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, continue to investigate the incident.