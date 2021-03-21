Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Winter is over. The hot spot in Ontario this morning at +8 is Fort Frances. It is +5 in Thunder Bay.

There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region this morning. However there is a snowfall alert for Churchill Manitoba and we will be keeping an eye on that storm system for any impact in the far north of Ontario.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay can expect a daytime high of 11 today. There will be a mix of sun and cloud this morning with the cloud covering the sky by this afternoon. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning are expected. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a few rain showers beginning this evening. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low +7.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is +6 in Sioux Lookout this morning heading to a high of +12. Mainly cloudy skies are in the region with a few rain showers beginning late this afternoon. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning are expected.

Tonight will see a few showers ending near midnight then mainly cloudy skies. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low zero.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

In the far north, in Washaho Cree Nation it is +2 headed to a high Sunday of +4. Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight expect periods of rain changing to periods of snow mixed with ice pellets this evening. There is a risk of freezing rain late this evening and after midnight. Snow and ice pellet are expected with a total of two centimetres expected. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 before morning. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora will see increasing cloudiness today. The forecast is calling for a few showers beginning this morning. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon are expected. Sunday’s high +12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see a few showers ending this evening then clearing skies. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening then light before morning. Low -6.