Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person 14-year-old MacKenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE.

MacKenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE was last seen at approximately 17:15 on Saturday in the Shuniah Street area.

MacKenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE is described as follows:

14 years old

Indigenous female

5′ 6″ tall

110 lbs

Thin build

Short, shoulder length brown hair

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings, black Nike running shoes and had a black backpack.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of MacKenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.