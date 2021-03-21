Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that an outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor (HRM), 5th Floor (Marigold – 5 North and Orchid – 5 South resident home area) in Thunder Bay.

One staff member was recently confirmed to have COVID-19. Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a long-term care home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread.

In collaboration with St. Joseph’s Care Group, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities and on-site inspection. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place at HRM to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility including participation in the COVID- 19 vaccination program for staff, residents and essential caregiver visitors.