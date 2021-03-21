Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 20 (twenty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Currently there are 362 active cases.
Thirty-seven cases have been resolved.
- 3 Household contacts
- 9 Other close contacts
- 1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 5 No known exposure
- 2 Pending
17 of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities and 3 are in district communities.
Ontario Case Report
Ontario is reporting 1,791 new cases of COVID-19 and over 49,200 tests completed.
There are 495 new cases in Toronto, 350 in Peel 177 in York Region and 106 in Durham.