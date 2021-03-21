Thunder Bay – NEWS – An accident has closed Highway 17 at this hour.
#Incident #Nipigon #HWY11 /17 Westbound Moose Creek Culv, approximately 3 km East of Pearl, lane blocked due to collision. Traffic control is enroute. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) March 21, 2021
UPDATE: COLLISION: HWY 11/17 remains CLOSED in BOTH direction 4km east of #Pearl. Reopening time unknown. #Shuniah #ONHwys
— Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services (@ShuniahFire) March 21, 2021
This is a breaking news piece and will be updated.
