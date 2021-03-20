Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Platoon Chief Harold Spithoff reports that as of 05:30 am EDT fire crews are still on the scene of the fire.

Spithoff reports, “At approximately 5:20 pm March 19, 2021 Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a structural fire at 276 Bay Street”.

Upon arrival by initial fire crews discovered heavy smoke and fire conditions on the third floor of the apartment / business complex.

TBFR 276 Bay Street 1 of 2

Fire crews attempted to battle the fire that had become well established in the attic of the building.

Heavy smoke and fire pushed the fire fighters out of building.

The fire was then fought from outside of the building.

At time of this writing the fire was still being fought with 12 hours later and is expected to continue will into March 20, 2021.

A total of 5 pumper/rescue trucks, 2 aerial ladders, and 1 Command vehicle were dispatched to this location.

The cause of fire has yet to be determined.