Sioux Lookout – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault.

On March 18, 2021 at 11:40 pm DST, Sioux Lookout OPP were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at a Seventh Avenue residence in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

It was reported that two people were fighting outside. When officers arrived, they located a victim with life threatening injuries who was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center for treatment.

An individual was arrested in the area in connection with the incident.

26 year old Tyler Coollee of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with the following offences:

Robbery contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code

Tyler Coollee has been remanded in custody. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at or can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at www.tipshelp.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also call 1-800-222-8477