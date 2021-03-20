Thunder Bay – News – A rally with about 250 people marched along Memorial Avenue in Thunder Bay today, March 20, 2021 protesting against the wearing of masks, as many of the protesters hollered out, masks take away freedom.

With surging COVID-19 numbers in the Thunder Bay District, it is hard to argue with the health professionals.

The protesters were peaceful, there was no presence from Thunder Bay Police Service at this point in the rally. just before noon in the city.

It must be said that while NetNewsLedger is respectful of the freedoms of all peoples, the big thing on freedoms is on the potential dangers one can pose to others with their actions.