Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Thunder Bay, Ont. – With the Border Cats forced to sit out the 2021 season, the Northwoods League recently conducted a dispersal draft from the Thunder Bay roster, which will allow the players to participate in the league this summer.

The contract rights of the eligible players selected revert back to the Border Cats for the 2022 season.

A total of 21 players were chosen by the other 21 teams in the league with shortstop Harold Coll of San Jacinto College going first to the Battle Creek Bombers.

The selection order (last place to first place) was based on the 2019 standings, the last complete season that was played in the league.

Outfielder Jakob Newton, who played for the Border Cats in 2019, was selected by the Willmar Stingers.

The Oakville, Ont., native appeared in a team leading 61 games for Thunder Bay and batted .292 with three home runs and 23 runs batted in, while posting an on-base percentage of .396.

Here is the complete selection order of the dispersal draft:

1. SS – Harold Coll (San Jacinto College) – Battle Creek

2. RHP – Evan Elliott (University of Iowa) – Kokomo

3. LHP – Caden Griffin (University of Missouri) – Duluth

4. LHP – Jason DeCicco (Eastern Illinois University) – Lakeshore

5. OF – Khalid Collymore (University of Montevallo) – Bismarck

6. LHP – Braden Babcock (Southern Illinois University) – Green Bay

7. 1B – Daniel Cantu (University of South Florida) – Rockford

8. OF – Cameron Collier (University of South Florida) – Kenosha

9. LHP – Harley Gollert (Austin Peay University) – Wisconsin

10. RHP – Ike Buxton (Lipscomb University) – Waterloo

11. LHP – John Lundgren (University of North Alabama) – Mankato

12. SS – Jackson Loftin (Sam Houston State University) – Fond du Lac

13. RHP – Jess Miller (Centre College) – Kalamazoo

14. RHP – Lukas Barry (Connors State College) – Lacrosse

15. RHP – Patrick Williams (Lipscomb University) – Rochester

16. OF – Jakob Newton (Florida Tech University) – Willmar

17. SS/3B – Jackson Beaman (University of Missouri) – Eau Claire

18. RHP – Sam Beuerlein (Georgetown University) – Madison

19. RHP – Zach Gagnon (Stephen F. Austin University) – St. Cloud

20. RHP – Ben Schoneman (Colorado Mines College) – Wisconsin Rapids

21. INF – Camden Traficante (Stetson University) – Traverse City