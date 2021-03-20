TORONTO – SPORTS – The Calgary Flames won for the fourth time in five games since Darryl Sutter took over as coach, 4-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

“I thought we played really well, checked well, and gave up very little odd-man rushes,” Sutter said. “It was not a track-meet game at all. We have a team that can play together, and if we just eliminate little mistakes in our game and stay out of the penalty box, we can play with them.”

It was the third straight loss for the Maple Leafs and sixth in their past seven games.

MONTREAL – SPORTS – J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight win, 3-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Friday.

After Montreal’s Josh Anderson was stopped on a breakaway, Miller drove down the left side and cut across the front of the net to score on a backhand past Jake Allen. Miller had been on the ice since the face-off to start overtime.

“I was on the ice for a really long time, but I wasn’t really doing a whole lot,” Miller said. “I still felt fresh, so it was one of those things where I knew I was going against a forward, and then when I got by the first guy (Tomas Tatar), that’s a heat-of-the-moment move (to get past forward Nick Suzuki) that doesn’t happen very often.”