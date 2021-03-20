Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It may not officially be spring, but across Western and Northern Ontario expect spring-like weather this Saturday. There are rain showers forecast starting on Sunday so make sure you get outside to enjoy the sunshine today.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -6 to start the morning in the Bay City. We are headed to a high of +10 under sunny skies today. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Tonight clear skies will start the evening, however there will be increasing cloudiness overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. Low -1.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is +1 this morning headed to a high of +11 in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies are predicted for Saturday with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight those clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low overnight will be +5.

Pikangikum Weather Outlook

It is going to feel like spring has sprung in Pikangikum. Currently it is +2 headed to a daytime high for Saturday of +14. Starting the day, skies will be sunny but will become a mix of sun and cloud by this afternoon. Winds will be south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy. It will become cloudy near midnight with a 40 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Low +3.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region Weather Outlook

It is going to be warm today in the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region. Saturday will see sunny skies. Winds will be south 20 km/h gusting to 40. The daytime high will be +14.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind south 20 km/h. Low +5.