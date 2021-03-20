Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 32 (thirty two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The current active cases in the district is 379.

52 cases have been resolved.

District Case Overview

8 Household contact

7 Other close contact

1 Walford Retirement Home outbreak

9 No known exposure

7 Pending

All 32 new cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Ontario Overview

Ontario has reported 1,829 news cases of COVID-19 March 20, 2021. This represents an increase from the 1,745 cases reported on Friday, March 19, 2021. There were another 11 deaths.

Ontario has 593 new cases in Toronto, 287 in Peel, 157 in York Region, 124 in Hamilton and 101 in Ottawa.